Bhopal: A man was arrested here on Friday for alleged involvement in the `serial killing' of three security guards in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city with police claiming that he had killed a security guard in Bhopal too. The man was held in the Khajuri area of Bhopal. The police arrested the accused after checking the mobile location and CCTV cameras.

The continuous killing of guards created panic in the area. Confirming the arrest of a person in the case, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "the accused had allegedly killed a security guard in the state capital too." Confirming the same, "The accused had killed a guard by hitting him with a piece of a marble pillar," Khajuri police station in-charge Sandhya Mishra said.

"We picked up the accused in the early hours from Bhopal. There is a high probability that he is the main person behind the incidents in Sagar as well. Our investigations are underway," Sagar Inspector General of Police Anurag said.

On August 28, Kalyan Lodhi, the watchman of a factory in Bhainsa village of Kent police station area of ​​the city, was attacked with a hammer on his head. On Monday night of 29 August, Motilal Ahirwar, a resident of Sant Ravi Nagar ward of Sagar, who was guarding an under-construction house in village Ratona under Moti Nagar police station area of ​​the city, was murdered in the same manner. He died while undergoing treatment in Bhopal on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday night of 30 August, Shambhudayal Dubey, who was a watchman in the Art and Commerce College of the Civil Line police station area of ​​the city, was murdered in this manner. The murder of Shambhu Dayal Dubey was carried out by pelting a heavy stone on his head.