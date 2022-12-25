Mumbai: A man has been arrested in Govandi area of Mumbai for allegedly having unnatural sex with a transgender and attacking another with a sharp weapon, a police official said on Sunday.

The victim was going home when the accused and two of the latter's associates stopped him, the Shivaji Nagar police station official said.

"The accused had sex with the transgender and then attacked another transgender who came to rescue the latter. The accused fled from the spot but was held later and charged with section 377 and 325 of the Indian Penal Code for unnatural sex and causing grievous hurt with a sharp weapon," the official said. (PTI)