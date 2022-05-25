Wanaparthy (AP): Police have arrested a man from Peddapalli district of Telangana for allegedly abandoning his fourth wife and terminally ill son to marry a fifth woman on the former's complaint.

As per police, the accused Sagamanoni Maddileti alias Madhu a resident of Mangalpally in Panagal Mandal of Wanaparthy district tied the knot with a woman Manthani from Peddapalli district six months ago.

However, a woman from Andhra Pradesh claiming to be the fourth wife of the accused lodged a complaint with Manthani police saying that he had abandoned her after she became pregnant.

She alleged that Madhu did not take her home even after giving birth to a son, adding that the child was suffering from congenital heart disease. Police have filed a case and arrested the accused on the woman's complaint. It has been learned that the accused has married three other women in the past.