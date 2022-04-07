Basti (Uttar Pradesh): The Basti district police of Uttar Pradesh arrested a man for fraudulently marrying over 200 women across many states and duping them of lakhs of rupees on an online matrimonial site. The accused identified as Tarun Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, is said to have registered on the app and lured women to marry him. On the app, Kumar used to ask the women for money to check whether their horoscopes will match with the astrologers. When the women asked to return the money, Kumar used to “declared himself dead on the app by putting a garlanded photo of his as the DP”.

The girls readily believed it and did not know that they had been defrauded. The matter came to light when a girl from Basti filed a complaint in this regard. After registering a case based on a complaint of the girl, the police started the investigation and it was revealed that the matter was not of one girl, but of hundreds of them. Later, the accused was arrested and put behind the bars.

