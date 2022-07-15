Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrifying incident, a youth was hacked to death to appease the Goddess. The accused, who was nurturing a desire for a male child and after the fulfilment of his wishes sacrificed the youth. The shocking incident surfaced at a village under Baikunthapur police station limits in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, the police were groping in the dark. Besides, the case was proving to be a blind one for them (police). But, when all the loose ends in the case were pieced together, the startling revelations came to the fore. Rewa Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhasin while speaking to ETV Bharat said, "On July 6, we came to know that a body was lying at the crime spot. Our FSL team was sent to the spot to collect the evidence. Then we contacted the deceased's relative, who told us that the victim was seen moving around with the accused."

"The accused was then grilled. He confessed to the police that the youth was sacrificed before the Goddess because he had some wishes to fulfil. Further interrogation in the matter has been going on," the SP added.