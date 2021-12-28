Faridabad: A 35-year-old man was axed to death in broad daylight on Tuesday by his cousins in a Faridabad village following a dispute over the installation of a tubewell, police said.

The incident took place in Pakhal village under Dhauj police station in Faridabad district at around 2.30 pm, SHO Vinod Kumar said.

Victim Rakesh Kumar was attacked by his axe-wielding cousins when he was waiting at the bus stand on his motorcycle to pick up his children from the school bus, SHO Kumar said.

After hacking Rakesh to death, his cousins, identified as Lalit, Nitesh, Bhavinder and Sonu, fled the spot, leaving the victim's body on the road and the villagers and eyewitnesses in a grip of panic, the SHO said.

On coming to know of the brutal murder, police rushed to the spot and seized the victim's body and sent it to the hospital for post mortem, he said.

We are trying to nab the accused, the SHO said.

PTI