Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Gaining weight proved costly for a woman. Victim Najma, a resident of Zakir Colony under Lisari Gate Police Station limits, alleged that her husband gave her talaq because she gained weight. The victim further alleged that her husband had sent a talaq notice to her. "After going through the notice, I wanted to seek an audience with my husband, but my husband was unresponsive."

"My husband stated that I have become obese that's why he was divorcing me," alleged Najma. The victim then visited the Lisari Gate Police Station for justice. On the other hand, Circle Officer Arvind Chaurasia said that matter has not come to his notice. "But if somebody has ended the relationship in this manner, then we will investigate into the case," added the CO.

The victim further said that she married a man Salman about eight years ago. "We also have a seven-year-old son. A month ago, my husband Salman beat me up. Later, I was thrown out of the house. Besides, I was handed over a divorce notice by Salman. When I tried to reason with him, he told me clearly that I have gained weight, hence, he is divorcing me."