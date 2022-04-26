Salem (TN): A Tamil Nadu court on Tuesday had awarded capital punishment to a 26-year-old man for beheading a minor Dalit girl for allegedly spurning his sexual advances, four years ago in Salem.

Delivering the judgment, POCSO court Judge Muruganandam found Dinesh Kumar guilty and awarded the death sentence.

According to the prosecution, Kumar barged into the house of the 14-year-old girl victim with a sickle and beheaded her on the night of October 22, 2018 in Attur for rejecting his advances.

Dinesh, a tractor driver, also attacked the girl's mother, a flower vendor. He was arrested the following day and booked under the POCSO Act. The accused is married and has a three-year-old child.

(PTI)

