Hyderabad: A local court sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case of possessing and transporting interstate, 1,427 kilograms of ganja in the truck driven by him.

Ganja or cannabis is a narcotic drug under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The Metropolitan Sessions Judge found the accused Nadeem guilty of the charges under Section 8(c) punishable under Section 20(b)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act and sentenced him to jail for 20 years and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said in a release on Tuesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the DRI, Hyderabad Zonal Unit had intercepted a truck on August 20, 2020, at Panthangi Toll Plaza on Vijayawada-Hyderabad Highway, which resulted in the seizure of 1,427 kg of cannabis, being transported illicitly and the truck driver was subsequently arrested, it said.

After completion of the investigation, the officers of DRI filed a complaint against the accused before the Metropolitan Sessions Judge, who on completion of the trial found the accused guilty of the offense and sentenced him accordingly, the release added.

