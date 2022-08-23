Jaipur (Rajasthan): A court in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sodomising a mentally challenged boy in February, a police official said. The POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on Shravan Ram alias Sama Ram, Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhanwar Singh Nathawat said.

In February, Ram found the mentally challenged boy alone, took him to a secluded place and sodomised him. He also strangulated the boy and threatened to kill him, the SP said. Ram was arrested by the Ramdevra police soon after a complaint was registered by the boy's mother in the matter and the challan was presented in court in just four days, he added.

The case was taken under the Case Officer Scheme in view of the possibility of the witnesses turning hostile or agreeing with each other as both the parties belong to the same village and family, Nathawat said. (PTI )