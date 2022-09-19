Ayodhya: A local resident has built a temple here for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, placing a life-size idol of him inside, complete with a bow and arrow and a halo around his head. The idol is clad in saffron robes.

Special prayers are offered before the chief minister's idol every morning and evening in the temple. After the prayers, 'prasad' is also distributed to worshippers. The temple has been built on the Faizabad-Prayagraj highway in the Bharatkund area of the district, about 25 kilometers away from the 'Ram Janambhoomi.' Bharatkund is believed to be the place where Lord Ram's brother Bharat bade him farewell before the former went into exile.

Prabhakar Maurya, the local resident who built the temple, said, "We have built the temple of Yogiji, who is building the temple of Lord Ram."

Maurya said he is deeply impressed by the works of the Chief Minister. "The way the Chief Minister has done public welfare works, he has acquired a deity-like place. That is why the idea of a temple for him came to my mind," he said.

Maurya said he keeps reciting hymns in front of Adityanath's idol every day, just as he does for Lord Shri Ram. He said he is jobless and landless but earns around Rs 1 lakh a month posting Bhajans and religious songs on YouTube. He said he built the temple with this money.

When the news reached him, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted a cryptic tweet. "He has moved two steps ahead of him...Now the question is, who is the first (ye to unse bhi do kadam aagey nikle...ab sawal ye hai ki pehle kaun)?" he wrote.

Last year, a BJP worker built a temple in Pune for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mayur Munde, who built the temple, said, "After becoming PM, Modi has done a lot of developmental work and dealt with issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Ram Mandir temple and triple talaq successfully. I thought that for a person who built the Ram temple in Ayodhya, there should be a shrine, so I decided to construct this temple on my own premises." (With agency Inputs)