Raigarh (Chhattisgarh): In a grisly incident that has surfaced in the Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, police exhumed a woman's body from the backyard of a house after 17 days. Relatives of the deceased became suspicious when the woman's mobile phone was found switched off for the past 17 days.

Sensing some foul play the eldest sister of the deceased rushed to the house where she came to know that the body was buried in the backyard of the house. The kin of the deceased informed police about the incident. Thereafter, the body was exhumed and sent for an autopsy, police sources said.

Earlier, it was learnt from the kin of the deceased that the accused Khageshwar after committing the crime had admitted himself to a hospital. After knowing the whereabouts of the alleged killer; Gopalram, the father of the deceased, rushed to the hospital and enquired about the well-being of his daughter Kanti Yadav. But accused Khageshwar was evasive to give a reply about the whereabouts of the deceased. The mannerism of the accused gave the victim's relatives to become suspicious.

Some of the relatives of the deceased said both Khageshwar and Kanti Yadav after coming out of their previous marriage, were in a relationship. Both the couple after abandoning their children were staying together at Raigarh since 2018. Khageshwar was a driver by profession. While confirming the incident, Raigarh City SP Deepak Mishra said that based on a complaint filed by deceased Kanti Yadav's relatives, the body was exhumed from the backyard of the house. The accused is on the run. Police are searching for the absconder. Besides, the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.