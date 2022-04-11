Deoghar (Jharkhand): A man fell to death as he was being rescued by an IAF chopper during the operation in which dozens are trapped mid-air in a row of eight ropeway trollies for more than 24 hours since the collision with each other at Trikut hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar district.

Deoghar ropeway accident: Man falls to death while being rescued by IAF chopper

According to the visuals available from the ground, the man could be seen being pulled up by the rescue team hovering midair in the IAF chopper. However, as soon as the man gets close to the helicopter, he loses his grip and falls several hundred feet below. With his death, at least three people have died while several others still lay trapped mid-air.

The operation has been called off for now given the darkness and the rough terrain and will resume tomorrow morning. According to the latest reports, 22 people are still stuck in at least eight cabins in the ropeway, for which the rescue operation was underway since Sunday evening.

