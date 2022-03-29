Mayiladuthurai (Tamil Nadu): Parents of Purushothaman, who is working as a village administrative officer in Mayiladuthurai, fixed the son's marriage with Bhuvaneswari. Purushothaman has grown up in a place where people belonging to all religious faiths are residing. Hence, he has decided to get married in three religious faiths i.e; Hindu, Muslim and Christain.

He conveyed his wish to the bride's family and in turn, both the families accepted to fulfil Purushothaman's wish and made all the necessary arrangements accordingly. Purushothaman-Bhuvaneswari's wedding took place on March 26 in Muslim, Christian faiths and on March 27, the couple tied the nuptial knot according to Hindu customs. The couple is being lauded by everyone and also wishes are pouring in on social media.

