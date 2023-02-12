New Delhi : A man, who had boarded a train from Darbhanga in Bihar to Kerala, was found lying on a road in north Delhi with grievous injuries, said an official. Police said on Saturday that they have arrested a 19-year-old woman Sadhna, a resident of Delhi's Adarsh Nagar while her brother, who is a 15- year-old, has been apprehended in connection with the incident.

The victim has been identified as Gautam Chaudhary, a resident of Darbhanga, and he worked in a construction company in Kerala. The officials said that the victim had an affair with the accused girl. But her family and later on she turned down marrying him. "Chaudhary even got her marriage cancelled by showing her close pictures taken with him," said the official privy to the investigation.

A source said that Sadhna had attacked Chaudhary with a knife after they met on pretext of some compromise at a park while the train was halted for sometime at the railway station in Delhi. According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), on Friday, a police control room call was received regarding a person lying with lot of injuries, at Baonta Park, Civil Lines, following which a police team rushed to the spot."Gautam was rushed to the hospital and he is said to be out of danger at present," said the official.

During initial enquiry, police found that Gautam had boarded a train from his hometown to Kerala through Delhi transit. "He had reached Delhi in the intervening night of February 9-10 and was found lying injured in Baonta Park," the official added.

"We have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) at Civil Lines police station and we have arrested one girl and her brother. Further probe is underway," the official said. (IANS)