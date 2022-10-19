Jalandhar: In a tragic incident, a man ended his life in a field in the Sidhwa Gate area after he burnt alive five members of a family in the Mehatpur area here on Tuesday. The deceased is identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Kalu and on Tuesday, earlier in the day, he set ablaze 28-year-old Paramjit Kaur (his wife), her parents, and two children.

According to police officials probing the case, Kuldeep Singh was Paramjit's second husband and had been harassing her, asking her to leave her children from her first marriage. Paramjit and her two minor children had been living with her parents for five to six months. Kuldeep Singh wanted Paramjit to return to his house in Ludhiana’s Khurshedpur village but she refused to go back as Kuldeep used to beat her and her kids as well.

According to Jalandhar rural police officer Harjeet Singh, 'One of his accomplices of Kulwinder was arrested on Tuesday while Kuldeep himself was absconding. In the morning, the police received information that Kuldeep had committed suicide by hanging himself in the field of Sidhwan Bet village of Ludhiana," he added.