Banda (Uttar Pradesh): A strange case of a man devouring a snake that had bit him came to light recently. The incident took place in Syohat village of Kamsin when Matabadal was bitten by a snake on his way back home. Furious over it, the man bit the snake back, killed the reptile, and then ate it.

His family members rushed him to the hospital after they came to know about it when he reached home. The man was rushed to the Trauma Center where the doctors, after examining him, found him healthy and discharged the patient. The locals said that they were shocked to hear this since this is the first time they have heard of such a case, where someone ate a snake out of spite.