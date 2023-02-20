Hyderabad: A menstruating woman is considered impure and menstruation is still taboo in society. Millions of girls miss out on school and college on period dates. Many support the concept of menstrual leave and many don't realise the fact behind it. As Spain has granted women the right to take paid menstrual leaves if they experience periods, a Twitter user, Dr Prashant Meshram is getting trolled for criticising the concept of paid maternity and menstrual leaves.

Taking to Twitter, a woman wrote, "Yes, if my dentist is writhing in pain, I'd prefer them to take the day off rather than jeopardise my health, along with theirs. Also, what is a non-serious profession? I pity the women, who work for this person." Retweeting her tweet, Dr Prashant Meshram wrote, "Kaam nahi, Ehsaan karti hain mahilayein."

The tweet has gone viral and has received 18.9k views. Commenting on his post, a Twitter wrote, "No uterus, no opinion", to which Meshram responded by saying, "My company, my opinion". Another user wrote, Pity the women who are compelled to be around this vile man", to which Meshram said, "My family is not my employee. My employee is not my family. Business is business."

While another wrote, I hope your employer sees this and never gives you any managerial responsibility. The Twitter user is receiving flak after criticising the concept of paid maternity and menstrual leaves. On Thursday, Spain passed paid menstrual leave for three days, which can be extended to five days if they experience painful periods.