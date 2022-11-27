Bhopal (MP): A man divorced his estranged wife using triple talaq inside court premises in Bhopal. The incident took place on Thursday ahead of the hearing of a dowry harassment case that the woman had filed against her husband. Police said that after the accused-identified as Azhar-divorced his wife using triple talaq the woman lodged a police complaint against him on Friday.

Police said that Azhar started harassing his wife for dowry after marriage. But her parents did not have the financial wherewithal to fulfill his demands. When the harassment increased, the woman went to her parent's house three years ago, police said adding she also filed a case of dowry harassment against her husband the trial of which is going on.

Also Read: Man sends triple talaq in letter, case booked in U'khand's Dehradun

The case again came up for hearing on Thursday. Police said that when Azhar came face to face with his in the court premises a heated altercation started between the two following which Azhar abused his wife and divorced her using triple talaq.

The woman returned home and narrated her ordeal to her parents who lodged a police complaint against Azhar on the following day. " A 30-year-old woman, resident of Shahjahanabad was married to a man named Azhar who used to harass her for dowry. Fed up with the harassment she went to her parent's home three years ago and lodged a dowry harassment case against her husband," MP Nagar police station in-charge Sudhir Ajaria said. Based on her complaint police have lodged a case against Azhar under the Muslim Women's Protection of Marriage Act.