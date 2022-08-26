Thiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu): A 96-year-old ex-serviceman dug up his own grave next to his wife's burial place at Vannankulam village in Thiruvannamalai district here. MC Kuppan, whose father is also an ex-serviceman, dug up his own grave asking his family members to bury him in that place adjacent to his wife's final resting place.

Tamil Nadu man digs own grave next to wife's burial place

According to sources, the aged ex-serviceman turned emotional after his wife Saradammal died on July 10, 1998, due to illness. He expressed his affection for his late wife by buying 52 cents of land in the Vannankulam burial area where he buried his wife. Kuppan had served in the Second World War in 1942 and his son Prabhakaran also served in the army. His village Vannankulam is located near Kannamangalam next to Arani in the Thiruvannamalai district. He also has two daughters - Nirmala and Mala.

The story did not end there as Kuppan used to pay a visit to his wife's grave every day and offer prayers. Just a day after his wife's burial, Kuppan dug a grave for himself near her grave. With all sincerity, Kuppan has taken care of the maintenance of this grave for the past 25 years. Kuppan died on August 18 at the age of 96. His children, duly fulfilling their father's long-standing wish, buried Kuppan in the grave, which was built by hi, next to his wife's burial place.