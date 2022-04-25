Idukki (Kerala): In a shocking incident, a man died when a pressure cooker exploded while cooking at Kattappana in the Idukki district. The deceased was identified as Uriyakunnath Shibu, a native of Poovers Mount village in Kattappana. The accident took place on Sunday at 7 am. Shibu has been looking after the house as well as the kitchen work for the past few days as his wife is pregnant. The cooker exploded while cooking breakfast.

The whistle of the cooker hit Shibu on his head while Shibu's wife and father, who were at home after hearing the noise, rushed him to a private hospital in Kattappana with the help of locals. He had a serious head injury and blood clot. Therefore, doctors performed an emergency surgery on Shibu, but he was pronounced dead at 4 pm. Shibu has two children.