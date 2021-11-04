Siddipet: An accidental gunfire explosion killed a young man in Salakhapur village, Maddur zone, Siddipet district in Telangana. The deceased has been identified as Musapha (20), who resided in Langer house from Hyderabad.

He was on a visit to the relative's home at Salakhapur along with his friends when the incident happened. According to police, they were taking a look at the air gun in the house after midnight when it went off accidentally.

Musapha's relatives and friends rushed him to a nearby hospital. But, he has been referred to a hospital in Siddipet around 100km away from Hyderabad. He was declared brought dead there, the relatives said. The case has been registered at Maddur Police Station. The investigation is on as to who owned the air gun.

