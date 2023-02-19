Kota (Rajasthan): In a suspected case of suicide, a man's dead body was found in the loo of the J6 compartment of the chair car coach of Yuva Express (12248), which runs between Delhi and Mumbai. The body was discovered by a fellow passenger after the train left Hindaun City railway station in Rajasthan and was en route to Mahavirji station. Upon receiving information, the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) police around 7 pm on Saturday.

Railway officials handed over the case to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), which will thoroughly inspect the coach. The train was brought to Sawai Madhopur for further investigation into the matter. Till then, railway officials were asked not to tamper with the crime scene, informed GRP SHO Meena.

GRP Gangapur City Station Officer HL Meena said, "A person's dead body was found under mysterious circumstances in the lavatory of the J6 coach of Yuva Express. The TT on the train was informed about it by a fellow passenger after which the Kota Control Room was alerted."

A preliminary investigation was conducted at Gangapur City station around 8:18 pm, after which the FSL team was asked to take over. The train left at 8:42 pm from Gangapur City station to Sawai Madhopur for the FSL team to enquire about the suspicious death of the man. Police officials recovered from the pocket of the deceased a ticket to Veerangana Lakshmi Bai (Jhansi, UP) station from Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi.

The ticket is a general class ticket and is not for the train he was travelling on. It raises questions as to how he got onto Yuva Express without reservation. Police also recovered an identity card from his possession, which belongs to one Santosh Kumar. The ID card does not seem to belong to him, said GRP officials. His body was sent to Sawai Madhopur for postmortem and a search for his family was initiated, Meena added.