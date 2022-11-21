Jalna (Maharashtra): A man died by suicide in the Jalna district of Maharashtra on Monday after an obscene audio clip of his wife in conversation with a man was shared with him. Following the incident, a case has been registered against five persons, including two women, based on a complaint lodged by the victim's wife.

According to the complaint filed in Paradh Police station by the victim's wife, Gajanan Ashok Deshmukh, Ravi Dattatray Sapkal, Gajanan Dilip Shirasath and two other women forced her to talk to Ravi Dattatray Sapkal over the phone. After that, they intoxicated her, performed obscene acts, and filmed it. During all this, they kept the telephonic conversation on, recorded the obscene sound of the act, and shared it with her husband. After fearing disgrace in society, her husband took the extreme step. A case under the sections of abetment to suicide, rape and molestation is registered and investigation is on, said the investigation officer of the case.