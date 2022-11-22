Faridabad: A 42-year-old man died after falling into a deep trench while taking a selfie from a cliff near Vainda rock mine in Aravalli hills on the Gurugram-Faridabad road on Sunday. Later, the body was recovered on Sunday by the Faridabad police and the man was identified as Kamal, a resident of Adarsh Nagar in Ballabgarh.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Kamal and his two friends Ravi and Hamendra reached a cliff near Vainda mine in Aravallis for drinking alcohol. After consuming the wine, Kamal made a video call to his family members and started showing the view from the cliff. Later, when he was taking a selfie he lost his balance and fell into the trench.

Police received the information at 9:30 pm, immediately rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation, but as it was dark the body was retrieved only on Sunday afternoon. Police registered a case and questioned the two friends of the victim, who were present at the time of the incident, to ascertain whether it is a mishap or a foul-play.