Nizamabad (Telangana): In a shocking incident, the battery of an electric bike exploded killing a person and injuring three others in the same family.

The incident took place inside a residential house in the Subhash Nagar area of Nizamabad town on Tuesday night. The family had removed the battery from the bike and connected it to the charging socket before going to bed. At around midnight, the battery exploded critically injuring Ramaswamy (80) and his wife Kamalamma. While their son remained unscathed, his wife and son received minor injuries in the incident.

The elderly man and his wife were rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries early Wednesday morning. The deceased's wife continues to remain critical.

Also read: Punjab: One killed in bike fuel tank blast in Jalalabad