Khammam: Vadapalli Sivaprasad, 48, a resident of Khammam from Tamil Nadu, who has been ill for some time framed his photo and did his last rites, and then committed suicide by hanging himself in the living room. The man wrote "celebrity" in his photo while he was still alive.

Vadapalli Sivaprasad migrated to Telangana from Tamil Nadu thirty years ago. He lived in a rented house in the Khammam rural zone of Telangana. He used to work as a chef in a hotel beside the road.

According to police, "Shivprasad, came home on January 1, since then he did not come out. He was suffering from migraine for many days. When he could not bear the pain, he then decided to die by suicide. The deceased made his photo frame and performed pujas to the photo. Later he died by hanging himself."

The house owner tried to open the door on Thursday. He could not open it and saw Shivaparsad's body hanging from the fan through the window. He informed the police and they sent the dead body to the government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.