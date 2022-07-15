New Delhi: A 40-year-old businessman allegedly shot himself dead after gunning down his wife and two minor daughters. The man was depressed because of huge losses in his business, police said on Friday. The incident took place at a house in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area. Police have identified the deceased as Israr, who was into the business of jeans and faced huge losses in it, police officials added.

According to the preliminary inquiry, it has been revealed that Israr first intoxicated his wife and two minor daughters aged eight and nine years and then shot them dead before killing himself. The bodies were found on the fourth floor of the building. Parents and other members of the family lived in the same building, a senior police official said.

The dead couple left behind two minor sons aged 4 and 13 years respectively, he said. The pistol used to shoot his family and himself has been recovered from the spot, police said, adding further investigation is underway. (Agency inputs)