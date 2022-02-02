Lucknow: An Uttar Pradesh man has accused the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of owing him lakhs in lieu of a poll ticket he had "bought" from the party.

Vijay Shukla from the Bhinga assembly area of Uttar Pradesh claims that he had "bought" the constituency ticket from the BSP for Rs 32 lakhs but the party fielded someone else. Shukla claims that he was refunded only Rs 12 lakh while the rest of the money is still with the party. Shukla's grandmother is a District Panchayat member in the area. He claims that he was promised the assembly candidature for the Bhinga seat in exchange for the money by the BSP MLC Dinesh Chandra.

Shukla said that he had to sell his land to arrange the amount. "The promise made to me has been broken by the party," he told ETV Bharat. After not getting the remaining money back, Shukla reached the BSP office in the capital on Tuesday and submitted a complaint letter at the office of National General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra.

"I have tried to reach out to Satish Chandra Mishra who is fighting for the welfare of Brahmins. I am a Brahmin myself, so I went to him for support. His people have told me that my letter will be conveyed to him and I will get my money back soon," Shukla said.

BSP spokesperson Faizan Khan, while speaking to media, claimed that Shukla's allegations were "completely baseless". "This is a conspiracy by the SP-BJP to defame our party," he said. This is not the first such case to come to the fore. Several leading parties in the state have been accused of trying to sell tickets to the willing candidates in exchange for huge amounts of money.

Also read: BSP leader alleges paying Rs 67 lakh for election ticket