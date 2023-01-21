Madhepura (Bihar): In a bizarre incident, a man chopped off his genitals and offered them to the family deity believing that it would help him to get back his wife, who deserted him. The man was identified as Krishna Vasuki, a resident of Rajni Nagar in Murliganj. According to his family members, Krishna ventured out of his house for some work and when he came back, he could not find his wife in the house. When he enquired his kin about his wife's whereabouts, he came to know that she has left for her maternal house.

Unable to digest the fact that his wife has left him, Krishna went inside his room and chopped off his private parts and offered it to their family deity to bring his wife Anita Devi back. On hearing the screams of Krishna, the family members and neighbours rushed to the spot and they were shocked when they found him in a pool of blood. He was immediately shifted to Karpoori Thakur Medical College from where he was referred to Higher Centre in Patna for better treatment. Dr Santosh while speaking to ETV Bharat said that the patient cut his external reproductive organ using a sickle and his condition is currently stable. The patient will be discharged after he completely recovers from the injury.

Krishna's relative said that he works in wheat fields in Punjab and he returned two months ago. Krishna was tense after Anita left the house and started to look for her at the neighbour's house. Krishna was disturbed as he has three children and he believed that he can bring his wife back if he sacrificed his genitals.

Earlier, in a separate incident at Bhagatpur village in Uttar Pradesh, three bullies chopped off the private parts of a minor boy after his family refused to take back the charges of molestation of his sister made against one of the accused. The 12-year-old boy was admitted to a private hospital in the area and his condition is stated to be critical.