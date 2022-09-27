Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh): The viral video was related to the Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh. In the absence of a stretcher at the district hospital, the person was seen carrying his pregnant wife on his shoulders. The attendant of the patient hailing from Galsua block in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh had brought his wife to the district hospital for delivery.

Before bringing the patient inside a ward of the hospital, the patient's husband asked for a stretcher from the hospital staff. But employees of the hospital failed to provide him with a stretcher. Hence, he carried his wife on his shoulders. However, ETV Bharat didn't confirm the authenticity of the viral video. Though, taking cognisance of the viral video, CMO Sushpendra Kumar said, "The matter is being investigated. Whosoever found guilty will not be spared."