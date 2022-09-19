Jammu: The helper of a truck was charred to death while the driver had a narrow escape after their vehicle caught fire on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, officials said. The Jammu-bound truck, which was carrying eatables, suddenly caught fire on Sunday night. The driver jumped out and saved his life.

However, the helper was trapped inside the vehicle and was subsequently burnt alive. Within a short time, the truck went up in flames. The cause of the incident was not immediately known. Police said on Monday that the deceased was yet to be identified and was long working as an assistant to the truck driver.

Also Read: One dies after car rams into tree and catches fire in Betul

Police said a fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire but the man could not be saved. The matter is being investigated in detail.