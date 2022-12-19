Lucknow: A man was booked for sharing a morphed picture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in place of Deepika Padukone amid a row over the 'Pathaan' film controversy, confirmed the UP police on Monday. According to reports, an FIR has been registered in Lucknow's cyber police station for putting CM Yogi's photo in one of the posters of Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' on a complaint lodged by the head constable. The cyber team of DGP headquarters is carrying out an investigation into the matter.

Recently, the song 'Besharam Rang' of this film was released, after which there has been a ruckus about the colour of Deepika Padukone's bikini by right-wing outfits. Even some political leaders joined the controversy and demanded a ban on the song.