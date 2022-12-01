Ambala (Haryana): A case was registered against a person under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act for killing chickens in the Shahzadpur town of Ambala district in Haryana. The FIR was registered following the complaint of a passerby Anamika Rana, who spotted the cruelty to chickens when she was on her way to Saharanpur with the family. As per the complainant, she saw the accused on NH 344 at around 9 am, carrying chickens stuffed in an iron cage, while some of the chickens were tied with a rope and another end attached to the bike, which left the chicken hanging upside down.

Witnessing the brutality, she stopped the bike rider, called dial 112 and registered a complaint with the police. Police reached the spot and found 24 out of 51 chickens dead during the investigation. The rest of the 27 chickens were also in a very bad state. Subsequently, police registered a case against the accused, identified as Sagar, a resident of Kadasan village of the district.

Police shifted dead chickens for post-mortem. The accused was booked under sections 11(1)(a), 11(1)(D), 11(1)(k), 11(1)(L) and 3 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Apart from this, section 429 of IPC has also been imposed. The Shahzadpur station in charge said the accused has been released on bail for the time being. Live chickens are being looked after till the hearing before the magistrate.

If a person is convicted under the PCA Act and found to be a first-time offender, with a fine, which shall not be less than Rs 10, but which may extend to Rs 50, and in the case of a second or subsequent offence committed within three years of the previous offence, with fine which shall not be less than Rs 25, but which may extend to Rs 100 or with imprisonment for a term, which may extend to three months, or with both.