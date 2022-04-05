Janjgir Champa (Chhattisgarh): A video of a man being beaten up by his wife at Janjgir Champa in Chhattisgarh went viral. The incident took place at Shivrinarayan Bade Math temple where marriage of Som Prakash Jaiswal, a resident of Baloda Bazar, was being performed on Sunday. On learning about her husband's second marriage, his wife reached the math temple, along with her relatives and started beating the husband for getting married for the second time without giving divorce to her. Soon after hell broke loose, there was a fierce fight between the two kith and kin of both the families. Later, they lodged complaints in Shivrinarayan Police Station against each other.

In her complaint the woman stated that Som Prakash, a resident of Balodabazar, as her husband and they got married on 7 May 2017. She alleged that her in-laws started harassing her by demanding dowry soon after her marriage. Unable to bear harassment, she left for maternal home after a month of marriage. "My in-laws warned me to come back to only after bringing Rs 2 lakh cash and a bike."

The woman was living in her maternal home as no action was taken against her in-laws. She said that her husband is marrying for the second time without divorcing her. That's why she came to stop the marriage. "When he did not agree to stop the marriage, my family members started beating him." Based on a complaints, thje Shivrinarayan police registered a case of rioting against both the parties. Meanwhile, the woman has filed a case of dowry harassment against her husband and in-laws.

