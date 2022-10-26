Ghaziabad (UP): A 35-year-old man was beaten to death to death in UP's Ghaziabad after a heated argument broke out between the deceased and the accused over parking outside an eatery on Tuesday Night.

Soon after the incident, a video of the brawl surfaced on social media in which a man can be seen lying on the ground while the other man hits him with a brick on his head. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. The deceased was identified as Varun, a resident of Jwali village in Ghaziabad. The victim is the son of a retired police inspector from Delhi.

Video shows man's head being smashed with brick over parking row in UP's Ghaziabad

The incident happened at 'Tila Mor' area of ​​Ghaziabad, around 9 pm as per the eyewitnesses. Additional SP Ghaziabad, Gyanendra Kumar Singh said they have registered a case and five teams are looking for the accused. Relatives of the victim have, however, alleged negligence and held protests at the local police station.