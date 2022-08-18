Chaibasa (Jharkhand): A 29-year-old man was sentenced to death by a court in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Wednesday for killing a boy. The court of Principal District and Sessions Judge in Chaibasa sentenced Supai Champia alias Chada to death by hanging after convicting him under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence). The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him. The incident happened on April 23 in the Gua Police Station area when the eight-year-old Lakshman Chimpia was returning from the Karo river after taking a bath, along with his friends.

Supai took the group of boys back to the river asking them to catch fish with him with a live electric wire, according to the police. After a while, he asked the boys to take out the wire from the river but they tried to give him the slip. However, he got hold of the victim, and when the boy refused, Supai banged him onto the ground and then strangulated him to death, police said. After killing him, Supai threw the body into the river. This incident was witnessed by another child, who later testified about the incident before the judge during the hearing of the case after which the accused was sentenced to capital punishment.