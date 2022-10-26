Sultanpur: A man was stabbed in a train in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as a security guard of Mannu Ansari, the nephew of mafia don Mukhtar Ansari and MLA from Mohammadabad seat of Ghazipur district.

According to sources, Rakesh was on his way to Sultanpur on Tuesday evening by Shramjeevi Express. Suddenly, he had a fight with a man on the train. The man stabbed him and snatched his carbine gun and mobile phone and fled from the train. After the incident, Shramjeevi Express heading from Rajgir to New Delhi was stopped for a long time at Sultanpur Junction.

The guard was brought to the GRP police station in an injured condition and was given medical care. Late at night, the Superintendent of Police of Sultanpur, Somen Verma, the Additional Superintendent of Police, Vipul Srivastava, and the Circle Officer reached the spot. With the help of (Special Weapons and Tactics) SWAT team in-charge Upendra Singh, the investigation was done late at night in the whole matter.

GRP, Piyush Anand said, "The guard had a fight with a man on the train and the person stabbed him and snatched his carbine and mobile phone. We have registered a case under sections 394 IPC and 307 IPC of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the incident."