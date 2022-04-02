Srinagar (J&K): Police in Srinagar Saturday said it has arrested a man over alleged molestation of a minor girl and booked him under POCSO Act.

While police did not identify the accused, local reports said he is a teacher and was arrested following a complaint by the girl's parents in this regard. A spokesman of the Srinagar police confirmed the man has been arrested and booked under POCSO Act and IPC. Police however refuted rumours about the girl's rape by the accused saying neither the parents had made such an allegation nor the medical examination of the girl revealed it.

"The viral news about rape of a minor girl is false. Neither the complaint nor the medical examination showed rape or any sort of violence. As molestation charges were there, we registered a case under relevant sections of POCSO and IPC. The accused was also arrested immediately," a senior police officer said. Srinagar Police assures all its citizens that crimes against women will not be tolerated at all and strong action under the law will be taken. We further request all not to pay heed to motivated rumours spread by some unscrupulous elements,” the official added.

Also read: Uttarakhand cop beaten up for molesting minor