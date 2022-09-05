Agra: The Agra police on Sunday arrested a man accused of attacking a female accountant, who turned down his friendship offer, with acid in the Shahganj Police Station area. The woman said she had a close shave in the attack. Shahganj Police Station in-charge Inspector Jasvir Singh Sirohi said that the accused alias Dinesh Kumar, a resident of village Karahara of Malpura Police Station area, was arrested from Patholi canal on Sunday.

The arrest was made after the victim lodged a complaint with the Shahganj Police Station, the police officer said. According to the woman, a resident of the Shahganj Police Station area, she was on her way to her duty on September 2 when the accused stopped her and started molesting her. When she resisted the molestation, the accused Naresh threw acid on her face, which she narrowly dodged.

She said that following the attack, she stopped going to work. The accused disclosed during the interrogation of the police that he wanted to befriend the woman. who, however, refused the offer, which infuriated him. Pertinently, the woman accountant had filed a case against the accused in the past as well. The matter is pending in court.