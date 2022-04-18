Kanpur: Haryana Police arrested a man from Haryana's Hisar for making threat calls to Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bilhaur, Rahul Bachcha Sonkar. The accused has been identified as Amit Yadav, a native of Antwan Nayanivada village of the Kakwan area in Kanpur.

On Saturday, MLA filed a police complaint, accusing a local of calling and threatening to kill him. Acting on the complaint, the police swung into action and with the help of surveillance, they began to trace his location.

After putting his mobile phone on surveillance, he was tracked down in Hisar in Haryana. The local police informed their Haryana counterparts following which Amit Yadav was arrested by Haryana Police. “Amit Yadav was forcing me to lobby for him in a case. But when I refused, he threatened to shoot me,” the MLA said.

CO Bilhaur Rajesh Kumar said the accused has been arrested from Hisar. “A team has been sent to Haryana to bring him to Kanpur,” the CO added.

Read: Congress, BJP leaders behind contractor's suicide; Eshwarappa innocent, says BJP MLA Basanagowda