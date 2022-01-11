Mumbai: The Madhya Pradesh police arrested a man for allegedly making a call to the Mumbai Police Control Room and threatening to blow up Shahrukh Khan's Mannat and carrying out terror attacks in four different locations of Mumbai.

According to Maharashtra Police Control Room, " On January 6, an unknown caller threatened to blow up Shahrukh Khan's Mannat bungalow. Mumbai police has traced the call location. A man identified as Jitesh called the Maharashtra Police Control Room and threatened to carry out terrorist attacks and bomb blasts at many places in Mumbai, including Shahrukh's bungalow. The accused has been arrested for making a hoax call and creating trouble for the police."

As per the information, the accused has been identified as Jitesh Thakur, a resident of Jabalpur, an unemployed and a drunkard, who made the call to the Mumbai police on January 6. Addressing the media, the police also informed he had earlier harassed police by dialling 100. This time he has been arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police from Jabalpur. He was posting against Shahrukh Khan on social media for the last few days, they said."

