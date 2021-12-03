Lucknow: A man named Ashish Shukla got arrested after a 26-sec video of him thrashing a sub-inspector rank police official went viral on social media. In video, it can be seen a group of men hackling a two-star officer in uniform, meanwhile, the main accused comes and starts slapping the sub-inspector.

Victim (Sub-inspector), later identified as Vinod Kumar posted in Pilibhit was in city because of some personal work. On Friday night, Vinod's car crashed with another car parked beside the road while he was trying to avoid a collision with a bike.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, north zone, Prachi Singh, said that prima facie it seems to be a case of road rage. "Vinod, who is deployed in Pilibhit Kotwali, claimed that he was on a four-wheeler returning from minority commission office, when he reached Nirala Nagar, a biker suddenly came in front and in order to save him, his car wrongly hit parked cars in front of a hotel," said Singh. Later, five men came out from the hotel and thrashed him, they also looted his valuables.

"Based on a complaint filed by the cop, an FIR under the charges of dacoity, criminal intimidation, assaulting a public servant on duty against Ashish Shukla, Pranjul Mathur, Priyank Mathur, Pravendra and unidentified others," said the officer.

A search operation also got launched to nab rest of the culprits seen in the video. Police is trying to access the CCTV footage of the area and a detailed investigation is also being done to find out the truth.