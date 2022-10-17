Kozhikode (Kerala): A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday from Eranhipalam near Kozhikode for allegedly stabbing his parents, police said. Shine, who was wielding a knife, was taken into custody using force after firing two shots to distract him.

Police said he was a drug addict. "When we reached the spot, he was violent and was waving a knife at his parents. He stabbed his mother first. She was taken to hospital. Later he stabbed his father in an attempt to kill him. At that point, police fired two shots to distract him and apprehended him," police said.

The incident took place at a house at Eranhipalam near here at around 10.30 PM on Sunday. Shine was threatening his parents when police reached the spot. He was inside a small room where his father was lying on a bed due to his fractured leg. "It seems like Shine assaulted his father earlier and broke his leg. However, his parents never complained," police said.

While apprehending Shine who was waving a knife at everyone and injured a police officer. His mother and father have been shifted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. "They have been staying here for the past seven months. Police came to know that he was violent. He was inside a small room. His father was lying there. He had stabbed his mother first. We tried to pacify him but he did not listen," a senior police official told the media.