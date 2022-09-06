Nellore (Andhra Pradesh): The AP police arrested a man on the charges of slitting the throat of his 14-year-old niece following rejection by her of his sexual advances. The ghastly incident is reported to have taken place at a village in Venkatachalam mandal of Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district on Monday. The accused has been identified as Nagaraju.

The police sources said that the accused gained entry into his niece's house when she was alone on Monday. He tried to molest her. When she resisted, the man got wild and poured acid on her face. As the girl did not stop resisting and raised an alarm, he took out a knife and allegedly cut her throat. Later, he vanished from the scene.

The residents nearby, who came there, found the girl lying in a pool of blood. Parents were informed immediately. They came and shifted the victim to the Nellore Government Hospital. Doctors said that her condition is critical. The girl was shifted to a private hospital in Nellore for better treatment. The police came to know about the matter and arrested Nagaraju.

Nellore SP Vijaya Rao revealed that the accused is the uncle of the victim. The girl urged the police to punish her uncle severely. Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy visited the victim in the district government hospital on Monday night. He enquired about the events that led to the incident. Later, the SP said that they have collected some evidence from the area where the incident took place. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.