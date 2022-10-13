Patna: A man from Patna's Motipur village was arrested for killing his neighbour's dog on Thursday. The accused, who confessed to the crime, said he killed the dog because it used to bark a lot. The owner of the dog lodged a complaint against the accused identified as Dharmaprakash alias Sonu, leading to his arrest.

Mohammad Rafiqur Rahman, the concerned SHO Naubatpur, said the accused was taking a stroll outside his house on Wednesday night when the neighbour's dog started barking at him. Dharmaprakash -- who the police suspect was in an intoxicated state -- took his pistol and shot the dog dead in a fit of rage. Startled by the sound of the gunshot, the dog owner Ajit Kumar came out and found his dog lying injured in a pool of blood.

He immediately rushed the dog to the hospital but the canine succumbed to its injury. Kumar and his family then reached out to the Naubatpur police, who took cognizance of the matter. A case was registered against the accused under the Cruelty to Animals Act, and he was sent to judicial custody. Police informed that the accused was in a state of intoxication when he was arrested, and is likely to have committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.

Phulwarisharif Additional SP Manish Kumar Sinha, who is also on the probing team in the case, said that the dog was shot dead with an illegal weapon. "We have arrested the accused and he is currently in judicial custody, under interrogation. The accused has revealed that he killed the dog because he used to bark a lot. It has also come to light that the crime was committed with an illegal weapon. Further investigation is underway," Sinha said.