Dumka: A man set a girl on fire on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to befriend him. The incident took place in the Jaruadih locality of the city police station area of Jharkhand's Dumka district. Ankita, a class 12 girl, is a daughter of a businessman. The accused has been identified as Shahrukh.

According to sources, Shahrukh, who lives in the neighbourhood, was continuously harassing Ankita. He had managed to get her phone number from somewhere and started pressurizing her to befriend him. It is alleged that when Ankita did not agree and rebuked him, Shahrukh lost his cool and threatened to kill her.

Also read: Woman set on fire succumbs to injuries in Jaipur, killers still at large

The accused splashed petrol on the girl while she was sleeping and till she could understand something, he lit a match and set her on fire. The girl suffered severe burn injuries and was admitted to Phoolo Jhano Medical College Hospital (FJMCH).

On being informed, the police reached the hospital and started an investigation. Dumka SDPO Noor Mustafa said: "Ankita is undergoing treatment now. The matter was of unrequited love and Shahrukh tried to kill Ankita by burning her. Necessary legal action is being taken in this matter and we have arrested the accused."