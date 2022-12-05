Jalandhar: An incident of sacrilege in a Gurudwara Sahib in Mansurpur village of Phillaur has come to the fore. The accused created a ruckus in the Gurudwara Sahib here and vandalised the Gurudwara property. The accused was caught by the locals and handed over to the police.

The accused entered the gurudwara early in the morning on December 5 and ravaged the seat of the Maharaj. He even ate a pan (betel) and spat it on the white cushion seat of the Gurudwara priest. A tobacco packet and a used water bottle were also recovered from the Gurudwara.

Locals allege that the accused had tried to break the lock earlier as well. The police on receiving the information immediately reached the spot and took cognisance of the matter. Though the police have taken the accused into custody, the atmosphere in the village remained tense.