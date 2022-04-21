Wanaparthy (Telangana): In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old man allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl leaving her profusely bleeding at Madanapuram zone in Telangana's Wanaparthy district.

A group of workers along with their families from Chhattishgarh had come to do electrification work on the railway track near Ramanpad in the Madanapuram zone in the district Sheikh Machchan from West Bengal also joined the family to cook for them and guard their children while the elders were at work. The group lived in huts near Madanapuram.

As the parents went to work Wednesday morning, Machchan allegedly raped the minor girl who even suffered from heavy blood loss. Terrified seeing the blood, the accused took her to Madanapuram Primary Health Center where doctors confirmed that she was raped and asked him to take her to the Wanaparthy district area hospital for better treatment. The doctors also got suspicious and inquired about it after which Machchan escaped from the Center.

The doctors then called the police who immediately went to Ramanpad village and arrested the accused. The victim, in the meantime, was also provided with advanced treatment.

