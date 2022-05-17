Varanasi: A man was arrested for raping a 4-year-old girl in the Bhelupur police station area of Varanasi on Monday. The family member heard the child's screams and reached the spot soon after the accused fled.

As the family got to know about the incident, the victim's mother lodged a complaint against the accused at the Bhelupur police station for rape. As per the information, the victim girl child was at her maternal home and the accused living in the neighbourhood used to visit the home frequently. He kept offering eatables to the child and on Monday committed the crime.

Bhelupur Inspector Ramakant Dubey confirmed the incident and said that the accused had been arrested and sent to jail, while the girl's medical examination has been conducted.

